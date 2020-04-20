Maxim Roofing, Tandana named Eclipse Integrity Awards finalists

DAYTON — A business and a nonprofit, both based in Greene County, are included in the list of 2020 Eclipse Integrity Awards finalists recently named by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Dayton and the Miami Valley.

Maxim Roofing, based out of Fairborn offering residential, commercial and industrial roofing services, is a finalist under business with 11 to 25 employees. Tandana Foundation, which is headquartered in Spring Valley and supports community and volunteer efforts in Ecuador and Mali, made the category of nonprofit with up to 10 employees.

These awards are given to Miami Valley businesses and nonprofits who model ethics, honesty and integrity in the community.

“What our marketplace has experienced over the last year has been unprecedented. But, the integrity that many organizations have demonstrated have been a shining example of doing business the right way for all of us,” John North, BBB president and CEO, said. “These finalists have led the charge. Join us to celebrate the great things they’ve all been doing and learn who the winners are.”

Other area Eclipse Integrity Awards finalists are: Business with up to 10 Employees — Net X Computers and Roberson Law; Business with 11 to 25 Employees — Corbus; Business with 26 to 59 Employees — Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team and Turner Properties Services Group; Business with 60-plus Employees — Day Air Credit Union and JYG Innovations; Nonprofit with up to 10 Employees — House of Bread; Nonprofit with 11-plus Employees — Agape for Youth, Inc. and Wesley Community Center.

The winners will be announced Tuesday, June 30 at the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. The dinner and awards presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $99 per person or attendees can sponsor a table of eight for $999. To make a reservation, call 937-610-2277.