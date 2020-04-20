One size doesn’t fit all Amish

While our minds are constantly turned to those more seriously affected by the coronavirus, I sometimes feel like I need a breath of fresh air to think and write about other things.

Today we’ll visit one of the subjects that brings the most smiles to my face and a glow to my heart (besides talking about hubby, of course).

Carolyn from McPherson, Kansas had questions that I guessed would pop up somewhere when I was writing about the little one coming in July. Thanks for taking the time to ask, Carolyn. I’ll fill you in and let others listen in on our conversation.

So let’s get started: Amish folks don’t talk about their babies until after they are born. Right?

Correct, many types of Amish don’t feel comfortable talking about Baby until after the birth. Still, like any other “Amish” subjects at hand, it just won’t be a one size fits all answer.

For us, we feel like the baby is a part of our family long before he or she is born and deserves love and recognition just like each of our other five little ones. I have been astounded many times since I’ve been doing research these last months, on how much an unborn baby senses and the love and acceptance they receive long before birth. Amazing.

Now I know our baby is not being born into a perfect family; many times I pray like an older lady shared with me how she often prayed when her children were young, “Lord, fill in what my children need that I’m not giving them and to take from their hearts anything I put there that wasn’t meant to be.” How precious.

God knows I won’t be perfect. He is my perfection.

Yes. we are unworthy and blessed beyond measure to think that God is actually giving us another bundle to love and care for.

And then for the question came up, “Do you have a midwife for delivery?”

Yes and no. Julia was born in a birthing center, and as unreal or crazy as it may sound, Daniel was the “midwife” for our last two babies. The stories are too long to relate how our unique situations came to pass. Let’s just put it this way — God sent Jesus to be with us, and there was one daddy as happy as a lark to be able to take care of his wife and deliver his two sons!

Now Carolyn, for your next question about us having a Doppler and ultrasound machine and if whether or not we ever go to the doctor.

We were able to purchase a Doppler through our midwife. We use it to check on the baby periodically and were especially grateful for it when we were alone for the last two births.

Now for the ultrasound machine. Daniel actually bought it for our animals. Yes, it’s made for people, but can also be used for animals and pets.

The local midwife also does routine checkups however each couple chooses. We do have some checkups but don’t need as many with the equipment we have.

If need be, we do go to the doctor. We are ever so thankful for the medical world, though with many reliable home remedies, it seldom reaches the point of actually having to go.

Now the big question about who will deliver this baby. Only God knows for sure. We do have plans of having the midwife here at our house, but most likely, the new Daddy will be the primary doctor. I just pray that God will have His perfect in it all.

A few days ago, when we were babysitting for my five-month-old little nephew and Julia was putting him to sleep she said, “You know, I just don’t care so much if we’ll have a boy or girl.”

“I know just what you mean,” I told her, “it really doesn’t matter, does it?”

We only have three more months of waiting. I told Julia recently that I think this time it feels like time is elapsing so fast as we wait, perhaps because we do have lots to do while we wait!

I’d like to wind up with a recipe that really clicks with me these days, it is loaded with protein.

I was delighted when cousin Owen made it last week for all of us to enjoy.

Impossible Cheeseburger Pie

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion, opt.

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ cup milk

¾ cup Bisquick or pancake mix

3 eggs

1 cup pizza sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese

Grease 10 by 1½ inch pie plate. Brown beef and onions with salt and pepper. Spread in pie plate. Beat milk, and eggs until smooth. Pour over beef mixture. Bake at 400 for 25 minutes. Spread pizza sauce on top. Then sprinkle with cheese. Bake another 5-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and knife inserted in center comes out clean.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_Amish-Cook-logo-cmyk.jpg Submitted photo Have some comfort food — the “Impossible Cheeseburger Pie.” https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_IMG_8143-1-.jpg Submitted photo Have some comfort food — the “Impossible Cheeseburger Pie.”

Gloria Yoder

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.