T-shirt design makes Winter a winner

CEDARVILLE — Giving is in Anna Winter’s blood.

Literally.

The Cedarville High School senior is a repeat blood donor, and she is also active in Key Club, the high school’s service club, while also volunteering at church and a soup kitchen in Springfield. So when the opportunity to enter a contest encouraging others to give of themselves, it had Winter’s name all over it.

And it should come as no surprise that she was one of five scholarship winners in the 2020 Community Blood Center’s Lead the Way competition.

“My blood recruitment campaign focuses mainly on what it really means to give to others,” Winter said. “We know giving is good, but why should we do it? The idea of sacrificing for a purpose is something that really made me think about blood donation. Blood is something that everybody has.”

Winter created a blood drive recruitment campaign with the slogan “People Live When People Give.” Her marketing material design included a deep red T-shirt with the dictionary definition “give/verb – to freely devote, set aside, or sacrifice for a purpose” on the front and her slogan and a blood drop on the back. She worked for about a week on different designs, looking at different ideas, “different things I thought were important for the blood drive” and why charity is important before she opted for her winning slogan.

“I felt like that was something that really represented the blood center and giving blood,” Winter said. “Sometimes we get it wrong when we donate to charity. It should be something that we do out of the kindness of our heart, not to get something in return.”

Winter will get something in return this time, however. She and the other four winners — Sammy Caruso of Oakwood, Annie Osborn of Laurel Oaks Career Center in Wilmington, John Huffman of Chaminade-Julienne, and Kayla O’Daniel of Arcanum — will receive $1,000 scholarships to use for college tuition.

“I’m super, super thankful that they chose me,” Winter said. “It means a lot. I’m really thankful.”

Winter won’t be done giving back after high school. She plans to attend Cedarville University in the fall and major in nursing with a goal of becoming a registered nurse.

“Pretty ironic,” she said.

But not surprising.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

