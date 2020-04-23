A salute to healthcare heroes

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Soin Medical Center workers wave as a Beavercreek police cruiser rolls by the hospital entrance April 21.

Local police, fire and EMS vehicles — with lights and sirens on — line up in front of Soin Medical Center April 21 to salute healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The salute will also happen at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Greene Memorial Hospital.

Police officers were among the area first responders to participate in the hospital staff appreciation display.

A woman and two children, each donning a mask, wave to the healthcare workers at the doors as the last vehicles leave the parking lot.