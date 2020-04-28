Resurfacing set to begin on S.R. 444

FAIRBORN — A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on State Route 444 in the City of Fairborn, and restrictions will go into effect next month.

On Monday, May 11, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on S.R. 444, between Parkwood and Dayton drives. The project includes milling and overlaying the pavement, as well as installing new curb, drainage, sidewalks, curb ramps and driveway approaches.

During phase 1 of construction, S.R. 444 will be closed to northbound traffic, and motorists will be detoured by way of Garland Avenue, Maple Avenue and Dayton Drive. The route will be open to southbound traffic, and this will be maintained by flaggers as needed.

Barrett Paving Materials, Inc., was awarded a contract for approximately $1.45 million in early March to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall this year.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.