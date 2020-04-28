Police investigating death of Xenia woman

XENIA — Xenia police are investigating how a 33-year-0ld Xenia woman died.

According to a release from XPD, officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Cincinnati Avenue after an anonymous 911 caller reported a possible dead body shortly after 7 p.m. April 25. The female was identified as Kimberly Megnin.

“There was no obvious reason or explanation for the death,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Megnin’s death to call the criminal investigation section at 937-376-7206 or leave a message on the tip line at 937-347-1623. Information can also be sent via email to rswihart@ci.xenia.oh.us.