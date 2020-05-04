Beavercreek Rotary Club adds first corporate membership

BEAVERCREEK — The Rotary Club of Beavercreek’s board of directors unanimously approved Clark State Community College as the club’s first corporate member at its April board meeting.

The corporate membership program allows a corporation or company to become an approved member of a Rotary Club and appoint up to four designees as the individuals attending club meetings, serving on projects, voting on club matters, and serving as club officers and club committees. Until recent bylaw changes, only individuals were permitted to join the club.

“Corporate memberships give businesses the opportunity to support their community while developing their employees’ personal and professional skills in a flexible structure,” said Board President Alex Zaharieff. “The motto of Rotary is ‘Service Above Self,’ which the club honors by supporting various community projects. Corporate membership can be an affordable option that supports multiple employees’ leadership development, networking skills and philanthropic participation.”

Dr. Tiffany E. Hunter, vice president of academic affairs at Clark State said, “We are pleased to be the inaugural corporate member of the Rotary Club of Beavercreek. This will allow us to ensure representation from Clark State at all meetings and community events, thus allowing the college to stay better connected to the Beavercreek community as a whole.”

The Beavercreek Rotary Club was chartered in 1973 as the local chapter of Rotary International (RI), the world’s largest service club, a 100 year old organization devoted to global friendship, goodwill and community betterment.

To learn more about Beavercreek Rotary Club and membership options, visit www.beavercreekrotary.com.