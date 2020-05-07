Winning contest ‘pretty cool’ for Xenia girl

XENIA — Maisy Kinnison wasn’t all that impressed with the drawing she submitted in the Greene County Child Abuse Prevention Art Contest.

“I didn’t think it was very good,” the Legacy Christian fifth grader said. “(But) apparently, they liked it.”

“They” more than liked it. The judges loved it and named the 10-year-old Xenia resident the grand prize winner in the annual contest.

“I was like really shocked,” Kinnison said. “It was kind of late in the season. I thought the contest winners had already been chosen. It was kind of crazy. It makes me feel like, as a kid, I’m important and my ideas matter. It was pretty cool.”

The theme of this year’s art contest, which was open to all fourth and fifth graders in Greene County, was Greene County – United Against Child Abuse. The agency received 246 entries from nine Greene County schools.

Kinnison drew the state of Ohio, outlined Greene County and added hands of various colors interlocking around the county to show unity.

“I wanted to include pictures that described the scene,” Kinnison said. “We support kids who are going through that situation. They matter and they are an important part of our area.”

Kinnison, who received fourth place last year, entered the contest again “just kind of as a way to speak out against child abuse as a kid.”

“To show that it’s not right,” she said. “My art teacher started to talk to us about the meaning of child abuse and what can and does happen to children in Greene County. It was just something that I wanted to do.”

For her effort, Kinnison will receive a $100 prize and her artwork will be featured on the cover of the 2021 Children Services calendar as well as on one of the monthly spreads inside the calendar. Legacy Christian Academy will also receive $100.

“We are very excited and proud of her,” Kinnison’s mother, Sarah said. “I think it’s just neat to see her put her creativity to good use and to something that’s a positive message. What it means for other kids. The voice that she’s representing for what she did.”

Even if she didn’t think it was all that good.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

