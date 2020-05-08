Local students party of OCA art show

COLUMBUS — Xenia resident Madisyn Bunch and Bellbrook resident Lauren Smith were among the Ohio Connections Academy students to participate in the charter school’s first art fair.

The purpose was to feature the talented works in digital photography, graphic design, painting and illustration by students from all over the state. Bunch, a junior, and Smith, a freshman, participated in the digital photography category.

“Having an art fair is something that the students have been interested in for quite some time and I’m so happy that we were able to offer the opportunity to them this year,” said photography teacher Alex Campbell. “We have so many talented students and many of them have a strong desire to share their ideas and skills with others.”

The exhibit was originally scheduled for the end of March at the Columbus Museum of Art however due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recommendations for social distancing, the decision was made to cancel the event.

According to Campbell, the teachers and administration at Ohio Connections Academy remained committed to celebrate the student’s talent and creativity so they quickly pulled together a virtual art show. More than 100 different works of art and digital photographs were collected from more than 60 students across Ohio and shared electronically with OCA students, teachers and parents.

“I myself was pleasantly surprised with the sheer number of submissions I received from my digital photography students alone,” Campbell said.

Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna said she not only was impressed with the talent and creativity of the students, but with the perseverance and determination of the OCA staff to create a forum in which the students could share their work.

“This year we have worked through a lot of challenges with the COVID-19 outbreak and our students have demonstrated so much patience and understanding for what has become our new reality,” Hanna said. “Our students so deserved the opportunity to showcase their talents and I’m so happy we were able to pull something together that celebrates their amazing work.”

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online virtual public school that students in grades K-12 attend from home.