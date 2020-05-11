Beavercreek police accreditation assessment this week

BEAVERCREEK — Due to the COVID-19 national emergency, the Beavercreek Police Department’s CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.) accreditation assessment has been rescheduled to a virtual process beginning Monday and running through Wednesday, May 13.

As part of the virtual assessment, there will be a call-in session on Tuesday, May 12 for agency employees and the public to offer comments about the Beavercreek Police Department by calling 937-320-7385. Comments will be taken by the assessment team from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, must be limited to 10 minutes, and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. Copies of the standards are available at the Beavercreek Police Department by contacting Sgt. Phil Wesseler at 937-426-1225.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Beavercreek Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155-6660.