An NFL tribute

XENIA — The Xenia High School class of 2020 received well wishes from a pretty famous alum.

Trent Cole, who graduated in 2001 and spent 12 years in the National Football League, sent the district a video recognizing the class for making it through four years of high school. It was posted on several social media pages Tuesday afternoon.

“I am proud to congratulate you guys on this big accomplishment,” Cole said in the 23-second video. “You’ve got something nobody can take from you. Best to you guys and congrats again. Go Bucs.”

Much like the video sent from former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Xenia Athletic Director Nathan Kopp helped make the video happen.

“Trent is a Xenia guy I think all of our kids can look up to,” Kopp said. “He’s now on to a successful business career. Kids know the name. It was nice of him to reach out.”

Cole was in the NFL from 2005-2016, playing all but two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished his career with 617 tackles and 90.5 sacks, which is 48th all time out of more than 250 eligible players. He also made two Pro Bowls. Cole played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati after his stellar career at Xenia.

By Scott Halasz

