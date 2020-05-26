Two taken into custody after SWAT incident

XENIA — A Xenia man was charged with two felonies and a juvenile was charged with a misdemeanor after a SWAT situation late Friday afternoon.

Calvin Cottrell, 39, is facing inducing panic and tampering with evidence charges and a 15-year-old male was accused with obstructing official business after allegedly firing a gun on North Detroit Street and Smith Avenue.

According to a release from Xenia police, officers responded to the area at approximately 4:20 p.m. after multiple calls and observed two males who matched the descriptions given by witnesses run into an apartment in the 500 block of Lucas Drive.

Officers surrounded the building and attempted to make contact but nobody answered, according to the release.

The Greene Central Communications Center sent a Hyper-Reach informing residents within a half-mile radius of the incident and asking them to use caution. The SWAT and negotiations teams were activated and telephone contact was made with one of the subjects shortly after SWAT arrived. The subject agreed to come out and was taken into custody without incident at approximately 5:18 p.m. A short time after that contact was made with the second subject who also agreed to come out. He was taken into custody without incident at approximately 5:43 p.m.

Cottrell was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in the city and was taken to the Greene County Jail, while the juvenile was released to his parents.

A search warrant was served at the apartment. Several items were collected as evidence, including a handgun and ammunition, according to police.

A resident of the other apartment was escorted to a safe location away from the scene. No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206, leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623, or email dsparks@ci.xenia.oh.us.

Cottrell https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_MUGSHOTS_34863641.jpg Cottrell

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.