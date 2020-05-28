RPCC, GCP&T accepting input for Master Trails Plan

XENIA — The Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County (RPCC) and Greene County Parks and Trails (GCP&T) are collaborating on a Master Trails Plan (MTP) for the county.

The MTP will focus on active transportation issues including a vision for bike and pedestrian pathways to improve safety, connectivity, and economic vibrancy.

Organizers want to hear from readers about where they currently walk or bike to and from, and where they would like to be able to walk or bike to and from using Greene County’s trails.

Comments will be accepted until Sunday, June 7.

To learn more about the plan and add comments to the online map, visit www.co.greene.oh.us/1666/Master-Trails-Plan