XENIA — The City of Xenia announced that the annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks show will be held as scheduled, Friday, July 3.

According to a post on the city’s website, Xenia has been working with the Sonnycalb family and Xenia Rotary to safely present this annual tradition for the city. Restrictions still in place on large gatherings prevent the annual festival at Shawnee Park from taking place.

Instead, this year the fireworks display will be presented from the city’s west side in the area of Progress Drive. Crews will be out at 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, to deploy some fireworks to gauge what will be visible to the public. The practice run is to ensure the best show possible for residents.

In the event of rain, the show will take place on Saturday, July 4.