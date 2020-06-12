Education digest

UW-Stevens Point honors announced

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Beth Boos of Beavercreek Township received high honors recognition for spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight As) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is given to those with grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Rhodes State College graduates named

LIMA — Erica Jane Cavey of Bellbrook graduated from Rhodes State College with a degree in respiratory care.

Grove City College Dean’s List, grad list released

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Kevin Meiners of Beavercreek and Juliana Smith of Xenia were named to the Dean’s List at Grove City College for spring semester.

Smith received Dean’s List with distinction honors for achieving a GPA of 3.60-3.84.

Meiners was also among the 449 who received their degrees. He earned a bachelor of science degree in finance.

University of Alabama grad list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ashlyn Riddle of Xenia received a bachelor of arts in communication and information from the University of Alabama. Riddle was one of more than 6,300 to graduate from the university.

Trine U names President’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. — Amira Faulkner of Bellbrook was named to the Trine University President’s List for the spring 2020 term.

Faulkner is majoring in business administration.

To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a GPA of 3.750-4.000.

Canisius announces honors lists

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hannah Kim of Beavercreek was one of more than 1,300 Canisius College students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List or Merit List.

Kim is a member of the Canisius Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in international relations.

Dean’s List recognition was awarded to those students who have attained a grade-point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.

Merit List recognition was awarded to students who have attained a grade-point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.

It was not specified which on which list Kim was named.

Capital U graduates hundreds

BEXLEY — Lucas Gulley of Fairborn was among nearly 600 graduates who received their degrees from Capital University during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Gulley received a bachelor of social work.

Clemson awards degrees

CLEMSON, S.C. — Jonathan David Powers of Beavercreek graduated from Clemson University with a master of science degree in applied psychology.

Powers was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.

Wilmington announces Dean’s List

WILMINGTON — Several Greene County students were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Wilmington College.

BEAVERCREEK: Lauren Galloway; Riley Garlin (4.0 GPA); Sara Mumford; Alexis Grice (4.0 GPA); and Sydney Harville (4.0 GPA).

BELLBROOK: Declain Kaeding; Chandler Wren (4.0 GPA); and Jenna Rittenhouse (4.0 GPA).

FAIRBORN: Adam Knaub.

JAMESTOWN: Jacklynn Wisecup.

SPRING VALLEY: Michael Austin.

XENIA: Morgan Loomis (4.0 GPA); Zane Cukovecki; Devin Hatfield; Ashley Howard; Thomas Lewis; Emily Rinehart (4.0 GPA); Haleigh Sallee; Nicholas Silvis; Grace Smith; Taylor Huffman; and Andrew Jones.

YELLOW SPRINGS: Andrew Clark (4.0 GPA); and Jonathan Clark.

To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.

Heidelberg awards diplomas

TIFFIN — Trevor Adkins of Xenia is a member of the graduating class of 2020 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 17 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

A total of 206 undergraduate students received bachelor’s degrees and 50 graduate students received degrees in counseling, education, business administration music education.

UK names Dean’s List

LEXINGTON. Ky. — Haily Claire Hayslip and Cynthia Grace Wagner of Bellbrook; Isabella Maria Carone and Malaya Leian Rivers of Fairborn; and David Patrick Gallivan, Joseph Crofton Hagerty, and Talor Brianna Hughes of Xenia were named to the University of Kentucky Dean’s List for spring 2020 semester.

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.

Editor’s note: UK’s list was sent via ZIP codes and did not specify cities. If you live in Greene County and were on the UK Dean’s List and not named above, please let us know.

