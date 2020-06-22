ODOT gives update on I-675 rehabilitation

GREENE COUNTY — The following restrictions will be in place through next week at multiple locations as part of the Interstate 675 rehabilitation project.

Indian Ripple will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction from 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 until 6 a.m. Monday, June 22.

Single-lane closures will take place on I-675 from the Montgomery County line to North Fairfield Road between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.

Double-lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays and between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekends between Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.

Single-lane closures on I-675 from North Fairfield Road to the Clark County line from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and between 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. weekends between Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.

In addition, the following restrictions remain in effect:

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 35 to southbound I-675 is closed through late October. Traffic will be detoured by way of Research Boulevard and North Fairfield Road.

Feedwire Road is closed over I-675 through early July. Traffic is being detoured by way of Clyo Road and Wilmington Pike.

Wagner Road is reduced to one lane over I-675, and traffic is being maintained with a temporary signal.

A contraflow lane for I-675 South traffic is now open along the northbound side of the interstate.

Message boards, barriers, and/or arrow boards will alert motorists of the work zones; however, drivers are reminded of the need for additional caution.

For overall project updates, visit ODOT’s project page at I-675 Rehabilitation, and for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, check www.OHGO.com.