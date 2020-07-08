Cedar Cliff DAR honors veterans on the 4th

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Cedar Cliff Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored Greene County Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Stevenson Cemetery July 4.

During the commemorative service, members placed a wreath at the DAR historical stone marker in the cemetery. The large stone and its bronze plaque — which the chapter dedicated in 1975 — lists the 17 Revolutionary War veterans who are buried there, according to Chapter Regent Linda Sears.

“The unequalled liberties enjoyed in America today are the legacy of brave, strong patriots. Seventeen known Greene County men sacrificed their time through their service and fought to secure the freedoms we now enjoy,” Sears said in a release. “Their hearts were stirred by the words of our founding fathers and pledged to each other their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor in defense of their homes.”

The veterans who were honored were: William Bull Sr., James Galloway, Calvin Gary, John Gibson, John Gregg, Robert Jackson, Launcelot Junkin Sr., Joseph Kyle, David Laughead, William McClellan, William McFarland, Alexander McHatton, David Mitchell, John Sterritt, Joseph Sterritt, John Townsley, and Stephen Winter.

Sears said the chapter is researching whether or not more than the 17 soldiers are buried in the local cemetery.

This is the fourth year for the July 4 Cedar Cliff DAR commemorative event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, chapter members met on the fourth for a private ceremony, maintaining social distancing. The ceremony included an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and the American’s Creed, patriotic songs including “Chester” by William Billings, and the placing of the wreath.

“For years our chapter didn’t do anything on the Fourth of July. A lot of chapters march in a parade but Cedarville doesn’t have a parade,” Sears said. “When I became regent, I discovered commemorative events, and thought, what can I do for July 4?”

Sears said the chapter also hosts an annual service on Memorial Day for the public, which features local 4-H participation and a guest speaker. Each year, veterans from different wars are honored — including veterans from the War of 1812, the American Civil War, and modern wars.

Submitted photo Cedar Cliff Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) members Gayle Hartman, Kathy Pignotti, Judith Hudson and Linda Sears place a wreath at the DAR marker in Stevenson Cemetery July 4, remembering Greene County Revolutionary War soldiers. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_DAR3.jpg Submitted photo Cedar Cliff Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) members Gayle Hartman, Kathy Pignotti, Judith Hudson and Linda Sears place a wreath at the DAR marker in Stevenson Cemetery July 4, remembering Greene County Revolutionary War soldiers.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

