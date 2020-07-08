GCPH issues safety tips during heat wave

What you should do: Call 911 immediately – this is a medical emergency; Move the person to a cooler environment; Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or a bath; Do not give fluids.

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and a special weather statement for Southwest Ohio in effect Tuesday, July 7 through Monday, July 13.

According to the outlook, hot and humid conditions will result in heat indices in the 95 to 100 degree range each afternoon through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms may also cause heavy rain and flooding during the afternoons and evenings through Friday, the report states.

In response, Greene County Public Health is urging residents to be cautious outdoors and take measures to stay cool this week.

“Exposure to extreme heat over prolonged periods of time without access to cooling intervals (such as typically occur at night) makes it hard for the human body to maintain a consistent internal temperature,” Laurie Fox, GCPH public information officer, said in a release. “This stress can result in a rise of internal temperature, and/or increased stress on respiratory and circulatory systems.”

Individuals most at risk include the elderly, infants and children, persons experiencing homelessness, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and people who work or exercise outdoors.

GCPH officials give the following recommendations:

Stay cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings, like local libraries.

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

• Adjust blinds, shades, curtains and awnings to keep out the sun.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

• Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles where temperatures can reach dangerous levels rapidly.

Stay hydrated

• Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

• Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

• Visit www.gcph.info to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.

• Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

Heat-related illnesses — Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale, and clammy skin; weak pulse; fainting and vomiting. What you should do: Move to a cooler location; Lie down and loosen your clothing; Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible; Sip water; If vomiting, seek medical attention immediately. — Heat Stroke Symptoms: High body temperature above 103°F; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid, strong pulse; possible unconsciousness. What you should do: Call 911 immediately – this is a medical emergency; Move the person to a cooler environment; Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or a bath; Do not give fluids.

