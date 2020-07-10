Fairborn man indicted after devices seized

XENIA — A Greene County grand jury indicted a Fairborn man last month for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

Common pleas court records show Douglas Ray, 37, was indicted on six counts of the fifth-degree felony June 10. The indictment lists the incident or incidents happening between April 2017 and September 2018, alleging that the defendant possessed or viewed “any material or performance that shows a minor or impaired person who is not the person’s child or ward in a state of nudity.”

According to a Fairborn Police Department report, police received several complaints in September 2018 about a male in a grey SUV approaching young girls walking in Fairborn. The department identified Ray as a suspect in those incidents, the narrative states.

During an investigation, a search warrant was served at Ray’s home in Fairborn.

“Numerous electronic devices were seized during the search warrant service,” police wrote in the narrative.

A forensic exam of the devices led to the recent six-count indictment.

Ray’s bond is currently set at $50,000 with no 10 percent. His case is listed under Judge Stephen Wolaver. No court dates have been set yet.

This was not Ray’s first case in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Records show he was indicted on two counts of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony, in September 2018. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $200,000, 10 percent bond.

A separate indictment was filed in November 2018 for importuning, a third-degree felony; three counts of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Court records indicate in February 2019 the state motioned to dismiss the indictment on the morning of the jury trial with the jury present.

The jury trial was canceled and the cases are closed.

