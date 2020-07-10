Traditions offers care-free senior living

BEAVERCREEEK — Nestled back on more than 20 acres of rolling terrain in Beavercreek lies an innovative senior living facility.

Located off Shakertown Road, Traditions of Beavercreek blends the comforts of independent living with posh amenities in a maintenance free lifestyle where all utilities, cable, internet, and major appliances are included in brand new garden homes. For those who need a little more care — either now or in the future — Traditions offers assisted living and memory care apartments in its main building.

That allows folks to “age in place.”

“Once they move here, they don’t have to go anywhere else,” said Cathie Johnson, independent living director.

The 1,620-square-foot garden homes — which opened in late 2019 — feature two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a sunroom, along with a spacious living room, kitchen, laundry space, and attached one-vehicle garage.

Most garden homes have plenty of green space and pond views as well. The community is geared to those 65 and older.

“It’s just a beautiful, beautiful place,” Johnson said.

There are 48 garden homes and around half are available. All are on a month-to-month lease and can be occupied within four-six weeks.

Johnson said various vendors help new residents make the transition from their current home to Traditions.

“There’s assistance for auctions and downsizing,” she said.

And since the garden homes are less than a year old, there is no fear of COVID-19 contamination.

“No one has lived in these,” Johnson said.

While living independently, garden home residents have access to medical staff 24-7 and receive a medic alert button for emergencies. Access to the salon, pub, fitness center, chapel, social events, and theater room are all included and residents can enjoy meals in the main dining room for just $5, Johnson said.

There are 61 assisted living and 31 memory living spaces with the level of care designed for each resident including nursing services, around-the-clock support — bathing, grooming, medication support and dining assistance — and meals. There are one and two bedroom assisted-living units available, along with a deluxe studio option. Memory care units are private studios.

There are also several independent living apartments in the building according to Stephanie Brannon, community relations director.

Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments are recommended but not required. For more information, call 937-427-6220.

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The main building at the Traditions of Beavercreek offers independent, assisted and memory care living, along with a restaurant, pub and other amenities. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_IMG_2175.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The main building at the Traditions of Beavercreek offers independent, assisted and memory care living, along with a restaurant, pub and other amenities. The garden homes at the Traditions of Beavercreek offer independent, maintenance-free living. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_IMG_2177.jpg The garden homes at the Traditions of Beavercreek offer independent, maintenance-free living. The spacious living room of a garden home. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_IMG_2178.jpg The spacious living room of a garden home. The garden home kitchen comes fully furnished with major appliances. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_IMG_2180.jpg The garden home kitchen comes fully furnished with major appliances.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

