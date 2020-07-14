Xenia schools announce reopening plan

XENIA — Xenia school officials announced the district’s reopening procedures Monday.

The plan was outlined in an email to district parents. Students will be in all buildings when the school year begins unless families choose to apply for the remote learning option. Enhanced safety protocols will be put in place that include additional cleaning and social-distancing measures.

“Since closing our buildings in March, we have been working toward a safe and workable plan to responsibly reopen school and educate our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “While there are no perfect solutions for our current situation, I believe that we have come up with a plan that takes into account various needs of our families, while still prioritizing the safety and well-being of students and staff.”

The plan meets the “common agreements” made with all Greene County schools, as well as meeting state guidelines and taking into account the feedback received from the community in a parent survey earlier last month.

Among the guidelines and protocols are:

— Staff and families should self-assess prior to coming into the building. Anyone showing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home without exception.

— School staff and volunteers must wear face coverings unless it is unsafe to do so or it would significantly interfere with the learning process. Students will be urged to wear face coverings.

— Teachers should arrange physical spaces to maximize the distance between students using the furniture in their classrooms; position furniture so that students are not directly facing one another in groups; minimize the use of shared equipment and supplies, particularly “high touch” items; and utilize individual shields as necessary when working one-on-one with students.

— Adjustments may be made to individual buildings to allow for more successful social distancing, such as staggering the timing for transitions and/or movement in the building and adding plexi partitions in office spaces to minimize risk.

— Restrooms will be cleaned every two hours; student desks and common areas will be sanitized daily; high touch and public areas will be cleaned throughout the day; and playground equipment and play spaces will be cleaned daily.

— Sanitation stations will be in every classroom and opportunities to wash hands will be integrated throughout the daily schedule. Students must wash/sanitize their hands before and after lunch; after recess; after coughing or sneezing; and any time their hands are physically dirty.

Students who choose remote learning will still follow the 2020-21 academic calendar and they must commit to the entire semester. Students may not shift back and forth between online and in-school options without a qualifying life event. Students in K-2 will learn through a mix of online learning services as directed by district staff. Students in grades 3-12 will utilize a self-paced online learning platform and will be assigned a teacher to facilitate online learning and answer questions. Students may not be assigned to a teacher from their regular building/grade level.

Attendance will be tracked through online work time and percent progress in each assigned course.

In the event schools are not permitted to reopen or remain open, learning will continue to follow the 2020-21 academic calendar and all K-12 students will participate in remote learning facilitated by their regular teacher(s). This differs from the optional remote learning plan.

Lofton https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_Dr-Gabriel-Lofton-headshot.jpg Lofton

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.