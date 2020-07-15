GCPH requesting donations of homemade masks

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials are asking for additional donations of hand-sewn facial coverings, or masks, to help keep the community, as well as students and administrators heading back to school soon, healthy and safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCPH will serve as a “clearinghouse” to ensure community members have what they need.

“If you or someone you know is making face masks, please encourage them to donate a supply to GCPH,” Laurie Fox, public information officer, wrote in a release.

Those who are able to donate can contact Kirsten Bean at 937-374-5646, 937-309-2877, or kbean@gcph.info and arrange for a pick-up or delivery.

Sew and “no-sew” instructions can be found at cdc.gov, under Your Health, then Prevent Getting Sick, then Cloth Face Covers.

For more information on COVID-19, call ODH’s call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Greene County’s COVID-19 Hotline is also available at 937-374-5626.