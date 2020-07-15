S.R. 72 culvert replacement to begin next week

XENIA — A culvert replacement project is scheduled to begin next week on state Route 72 in Greene County, and the route will be closed for up to 12 days.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation, S.R. 72 will be closed at the 17.66-mile marker, just south of Fishworm Road, for crews from the Greene County Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated pipe.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, July 20, and it will remain in place through Friday, July 31.

Completion of the project will be contingent upon the weather, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 42, East Main Street, U.S. 68 and S.R. 343.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com