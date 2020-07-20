Dog of the week: Phoebe

Submitted photo Phoebe is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull with a brindle white coat. She weighs 47 pounds. According to Greene County Animal Care & Control staff, “fun-loving Phoebe” is “a super sweet and affectionate girl that’s still working on some of her basic obedience and greeting skills. She’s friendly to all she meets but as mentioned she will need proper introductions and supervision as she can get a little too excited when new friends arrive to play. This will also be the same for other potential fur-siblings.” If interested, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Dog Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.
XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes.
The shelter remains closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.
