Beavercreek schools prepping for in-school learning

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Schools will offer in-school and online learning this fall.

In-person classes will have a staggered start Thursday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 14 — with half of the students attending Thursday and the other half on Friday, based on last name — to provide students with instruction on health and safety procedures.

After that, all K-12 students will attend five days per week with no changes to class sizes. Face coverings will be required of all staff members, while students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear them, according to a presentation made at the school board meeting Thursday. Face coverings will be required for students while on school buses and may be required when student proximity to others is reduced and can not be resolved by modifying the classroom environment or instructional delivery model.

Face coverings will be required for grades 3-12 if Greene County is under a Level 2 spread risk.

Enhanced safety measures will be in place. High touch areas will be disinfected daily prior to school start, before lunch, and before dismissal; water fountains will be disconnected; disinfection of classrooms will occur daily; and classroom procedures will include sanitizing furniture and materials between class changes.

Regular washing of hands will be encouraged throughout the school day, and hand sanitizers and/or hand-washing stations will be available in all classrooms and high traffic areas. Students and staff will be trained on COVID-19 specific hygiene practices.

The district is partnering with the Greene County Educational Service Center to provide the online program, which will have curriculum aligned to state standards.

The grades 6-12 online program will utilize Courseware Curriculum, while grades K-5 will utilize Lincoln Learning Solutions.

District staff will provide supplemental technology support, participation monitoring, and opportunities for clarification.

Courses are customizable to meet the needs of students and grades will be calculated the same as traditional in-person classes. All online courses meet graduation requirements.

Students utilizing the online option must commit to remote learning for a semester (through Dec. 18) and attendance will be tracked. Online students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities and will have access to school counseling services as needed.

The complete plan can be viewed at www.gocreek.org/apps/pages/SchoolYear20-21.

By Scott Halasz

