GCP&T hosting Food Truck Rally tonight

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails is hosting a Food Truck Rally from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Recreation Center, 210 Fairground Road.

Visitors will be able to choose from several food trucks to support by grabbing dinner to-go or to enjoy at the park.

Each food truck will be distanced from each other for safety and masks are encouraged, according to GCP&T staff.

Vendors scheduled to appear include:

Bette-Juanita Concession — fresh cut fries, Texas tenderloin, corn dogs, hot dogs, coney dogs, chicken strips, funnel cake fries, fried bologna.

Granny Franer’s Noodles — homemade chicken, and noodles.

Yummy Gyro Food Truck — gyro, gyro supreme, chicken shawarma, falafel, hummus, backlava, salad, rice, and domaldes.

Smokin’ Barrels BBQ — redneck nachos, darkside of the moon (smoked cheeseburger with pulled pork), pulled pork, BORK (smoked brat topped with pulled pork), green beans, and corn.

Momma’z Boyz — loaded freedom fries, “PHAT street Tacoz,” “Loaded Nachoz,” “Loaded Fruit Sliderz,” “Fruit Cupz,” Veggie Crepe, “S’Morez,” and Elvis.

Kahuna Grindz — All Hawaiian style: steak and chicken rice bowls, chicken and fish tacos, burgers, poke, and fries.

GCP&T staff is working on its schedule of events and programs for the coming months. Greene County families enjoyed a GCP&T movie night with the screening of “Playing with Fire” at Caesar Ford Park over the weekend. The next movie night featuring “Ford v. Ferrari” is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.