Bellbrook band cancels competitions

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School marching band will not participate in competitions this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to band parents, band and district officials said the 2020 season will consist of performances at football games as permitted by local and state guidelines.

“There is a lot of uncertainty as to what the fall may bring with respect to travel to the competitions, possible cancellations of them, and what school may look like in the fall,” the letter said. “Additionally, the extra precaution of keeping the band and guard uniforms, instruments, and props (among other things) disinfected could become very burdensome, if not impossible.”

The decision to change to a non-competitive format was made by Andy Solomon, marching band director; Barbara Siler, assistant director of bands; Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad; and David Hann, high school principal with “consultation from the music boosters executive committee.”

“We know that marching band is an exciting time for all those involved and that is why this was a very difficult decision,” the letter said. “We believe that making this decision proactively before the majority of initial, upfront costs of a marching band season are paid will provide financial stability to the Boosters and the entire music program. There are just too many unknowns for the marching band presently.”

The letter said the boosters were already hit hard financially by the cancellations of spring and summer fund-raisers.

The district also decided to postpone the December 2020 Florida trip until December 2021 due to Disney’s recent policy to prohibit parades and group ticket sales until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

