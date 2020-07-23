LCA releases back-to-school plan

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy released its back-to-school plan earlier this week, indicating students will return to campus full time Thursday, Aug. 13.

The plan focuses on a “Healthy Only” approach — with the goal of only healthy individuals entering the campus in Xenia.

“A ‘Healthy Only’ framework provides the greatest level of ‘normalcy’ but depends on students and employees to remain at home if they display any flu-like symptoms or have been in contact with others who are symptomatic,” the plan states.

The start date is as regularly scheduled, and no other calendar changes have been made so far.

“While the school will be extremely vigilant on enforcement and ask for the cooperation of all students and families, there can be no guarantees that complete mitigation of risk will take place,” the document says. “The virus is not going away any time soon, so this is LCA’s plan to continue the vital work of Christian education in an environment that recognizes the real need for precautions.”

LCA Taskforce members said they used guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to create their plan. The plan will also be implemented in accordance with Greene County Public Health policies.

“We know that students are not a high-risk demographic if they are exposed to the coronavirus. However, about 20 percent of our faculty and staff are at high risk or have an immediate family member who is at high risk,” the LCA plan continues. “It is our responsibility to provide a safe work environment for them. We suspect that a similar percentage holds for students’ families.”

School facilities will undergo increased levels of cleaning and sanitizing, the report says. Increased containment of groupings of students for the purposes of contact tracing will also be implemented.

But school officials are hoping to keep a little normalcy — and minimize disruption to regular classroom routines for the benefit of both students and staff.

Protocols listed within the eight-page plan include:

— All persons must self-screen for symptoms before leaving home each school day. An individual should not come to school if exhibiting a certain number of specific symptoms. Return to school will be dependent on following the school’s protocol.

— Students arriving at certain times will enter specific doors of the building. All students not in after-school activities should depart within 15 minutes at the end of the day.

— All faculty and staff will wear a mask or shield except when alone in their workspace. The use of facial coverings for elementary and secondary students is voluntary.

— LCA will try to minimize visitors and parents inside buildings. All will be screened before entering, and must wear a mask or shield.

— LCA will comply with athletics guidelines by Ohio Department of Health and Human Services, and Ohio High School Athletic Association. Precautions may be implemented for band, drama, and choir.

— Lunch times will be scheduled to minimize additional interaction, and touchless water bottle filling stations will be operational.

— Students will have assigned seating in the Auditorium for chapel and assemblies to maintain social distancing. Classrooms will be set up to maintain distancing when possible and to avoid the use of shared items.

— Students will have access to soap and water and hand sanitizer. Recess will be outdoors when possible.

School officials said the plan could change depending on circumstances and in the case of an outbreak. Taskforce members are also working on a remote instruction model to implement if necessary.

The full plan can be viewed at www.legacyknights.org

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

