Don’t call police for mask violations

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division issued a statement on social media reminding residents not to contact law enforcement for COVID-19 mask violations.

A mandatory statewide requirement for all Ohioans to wear a face mask under certain conditions — as ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine — went into effect Thursday night. But because it’s a health-related order, XPD “will not be responding to or investigating complaints about persons who are not wearing masks in violation of the order,” the message said.

“If you see someone who is not wearing a mask and you wish to report it, do not call 911 or the non-emergency number for Xenia Greene Central Communications,” according to XPD. “Any questions or concerns that you may have should be directed to the Ohio Department of Health or the Greene County Public Health Department.”

The City of Beavercreek, Bellbrook police, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office also made a similar announcement as well.

Included in the order is an exemption from wearing masks for first responders while on duty. Xenia police officers will continue to not wear masks in general as “we believe that they can hinder communications with our citizens in critical situations,” according to department officials. Officers will continue to use proper PPE when conditions warrant, the department added.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

