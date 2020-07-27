Xenia updates school mask policy

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District updated its facial coverings policy to comply with the statewide mask mandate that’s in effect.

Although the mandate is for those older than 10 years of age, the district is making it mandatory for everyone to stay in line with state guidelines, which recommend masks for grades three and up and encourages them for the younger kids.

“All students (K-12) will wear face coverings throughout the school day, including while riding the bus, except in cases where the mask is deemed unsafe (e.g. some science labs, PE class, athletics),” the policy now reads. “Due to the developmental age and needs of our youngest learners, face coverings will remain optional for Xenia Preschool students only.”

District Coordinator of Communications Kristy Creel said there will be mask breaks in the daily routine for K-2 students.

In addition, at the direction of a teacher or building administrator, students of any age may be permitted to remove their face mask once they are seated and/or stationary at a work area that is appropriately social distanced.

Students are expected to provide their own masks as part of the school supply list, and are responsible for wearing a clean mask each day, the policy says. There will be a limited supply of disposable masks available from bus drivers as well as in the school buildings for any student who forgets theirs. Bandanas in the middle and high school buildings are discouraged, according to the policy.

Failure or refusal to wear a face covering will result in discipline in accordance with other district policies, handbooks, and/or codes of conduct, the policy states. Students who fail or refuse to wear a face covering may be assigned by the superintendent to online learning.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

