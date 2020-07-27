CSU one of 11 in new initiative

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is one of 11 historically black colleges and universities to benefit from a multi-million dollar initiative aimed at promoting higher education equity.

The six-year “HBCU Promise” — part of the $35 million Dominion Energy Higher Education Equity Initiative — will provide $25 million in funding for the HBCUs to bolster scholarships, endowments and meeting essential campus needs.

Additionally, a $10 million scholarship fund will support African American and underrepresented minority students across the company’s service territory.

“We are living in unprecedented times in our country today,” said CSU president Dr. Jack Thomas. “It is not enough to just say we stand for the guiding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We all must act. Central State, for over 132 years, has developed global leaders by educating students through academic excellence, competitive programs, and community service. Dominion Energy has proven to be a shining example of living these principles through the creation of the Higher Education Equity Initiative. We are honored and proud to have been selected to be among this elite group of 11 HBCUs.”

In selecting Central State University, the company looked at a range of factors, including locations with a significant customer presence, past partnerships, and opportunities to make immediate impact. Some details remain to be worked out, according to a release from CSU. But Dominion Energy plans to tailor packages to the needs of each institution. The selected schools are from: Virginia; South Carolina, Ohio, and North Carolina.

“We have all been witness to our country’s evolving conversation on race and social justice,” said Thomas F. Farrell II, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “The country is changing, and we have been looking for ways that we can make a difference. Investing in these important institutions — which serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility for so many — is one way we can help. We have actually partnered with HBCUs for nearly 40 years, offering volunteer and financial support. As I have said before, we are humbled and honored to continue supporting them with this current initiative.”

Details about the Dominion Energy Educational Equity scholarship fund will be provided later, according to the release.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/07/web1_th3QKRJH4L.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.