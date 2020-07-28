OSU Extension hosting fair talks

XENIA — OSU Extension Greene County will host talks featuring various educational topics via Zoom during the Greene County Fair, which runs Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8.

Coffee with a Master Gardener Volunteer — Virtually at 2:30 p.m. daily at go.osu.edu/greenemg — password: MGV

Tuesday — Disease & Pests Updates – Dan Denham

Wednesday — Tips for Success in the Garden – Kathy Estabrook

Thursday — Fruit and Vegetable: How to – Jerry Hahn

Friday — Using Native Plants and Pollinators – Macy Reynolds

Saturday — Garden Things that You Did Not Know – Jane Worth

Afternoon with an Extension Expert — Virtually at 3 p.m. daily at go.osu.edu/greeneext – password: OSU

Tuesday — Blue Spruce Decline – Kim Hupman

Wednesday — Pesticide Safety Around the County – Trevor Corboy

Thursday — Youth Development at All Ages – Rebecca Supinger

Friday — What is Family and Consumer Sciences in Greene County?- Laura Halladay

Saturday — Take Charge of Your Diabetes – Brenda Sandman-Stover