Xenia Masonic Center holding blood drive

XENIA — The Xenia Masonic Center will host a community blood drive Monday, Aug. 3 from 12-6 p.m. at 223 Corwin Ave.

Community Blood Center is seeking new donors to help meet the demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

CBC needs donors to meet demand that has risen beyond the traditional summer challenges. Hospital blood usage is high and CBC blood drives are not at full capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.givingblood.org.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.