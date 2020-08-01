Xenia pushes back school start date

XENIA — The start date for Xenia schools has been pushed back to Monday, Aug. 24.

Schools had been slated to open Wednesday, Aug. 19. In an email to the school community, Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said the decision was made “based on communication with both families and staff, as well as the best information from public health experts.”

Teachers will still report on Monday, Aug. 17 and the district is planning a variation of the traditional open house that day. The extra days will be used to prepare the buildings more fully for in-person learning, according to Lofton.

“Time will be dedicated to preparing classrooms, ensuring all staff members are familiar with safety protocols and procedures, and training teachers to deliver instruction in the event that we are required to move to remote learning for all students,” he said.

Lofton stressed that plans are being refined and evaluated on an ongoing basis and changes will be communicated as they happen.

Students still have the option of remote or in-person learning. Those planning on remote learning must fill out the online application by today. Families proceeding with in-school learning do not need to fill out any additional paperwork, Lofton said.

Fall sports were slated to begin official practices today. As of press time the Ohio High School Athletic Association had not received official word from the state as to the status of contact sports including football, field hockey, soccer, and cross country.

