Tandana honored by BBB

SPRING VALLEY — The Tandana Foundation, an organization that offers support for community initiatives in Ecuador and Mali, received a big award from the Better Business Bureau.

The non-profit, headed up by Spring Valley resident and former Ohio First Lady Hope Taft, received the BBB’s Nonprofit Eclipse Integrity Award in the 0-10 employees category. The Eclipse Integrity Awards are presented to non-profits or charities which demonstrate outstanding community service through their mission and accomplishments, demonstrate excellence in programs and fiscal stewardship, operate with integrity through ethical leadership and a strong team, are transparent in their communications and value the power of collaborations/partnerships.

One winner is chosen from each of six categories based on size.

“Tandana is amazed,” said Hope Taft, Tandana’s president. “Although it tries very hard to walk the integrity talk, the other finalist does the same. We hope it will encourage more organizations to really listen to the people they partner with and work from a framework of long-term friendship based on respect, responsibility, and integrity.”

Tandana, founded in 2004 by Anna Taft, daughter of Hope and former Gov. Bob Taft, supports community members in the aforementioned areas as they work toward their dreams of education, health, food security, water resources, environmental conservation, and income generation. Its volunteer programs provide visitors to Ecuador or Mali the unique opportunity to be guests rather than tourists, to form intercultural friendships, to participate in a rich indigenous culture, and to make a difference in the lives of new friends.

“It’s a great honor to be given the 2020 Nonprofit Eclipse Integrity Award by the BBB of Greater Dayton,” Anna Taft said. “This award is a strong confirmation that we are living up to our mission, values, and commitment to our community partners in Ecuador and Mali. Earning this award would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the global Tandana team, and we thank the BBB for shining a light on the principles on which our foundation operates.”

Tandana has grown exponentially. It partnered with a few communities at its start and now partners with more than 100, according to a release from the BBB. It’s increased from three volunteer ventures annually to 12. And, it’s increased donations from $7,000 in 2006 to $355,186 in 2019.

