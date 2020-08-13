Xenia ready to switch over tax collections

XENIA — The City of Xenia will be shifting income tax collections to the Regional Income Tax Agency on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The city made the decision to utilize RITA’s services because of its ability to offer residents and businesses expanded online payment and filing options, and its size allows for more efficient, less expensive income tax collections.

Joining the Brecksville-based agency will allow Xenia to save an estimated $60,000 annually and another $130,000 by avoiding an upgrade to its antiquated software, which made its debut in 2005 and is no longer fully supported, city officials previously said. Xenia’s cost to be a part of RITA is based on how much tax is collected.

RITA currently collects income taxes for more than 300 municipalities, including Fairborn, which has been a part of RITA since 2007. Fairborn’s revenue manager, Danielle Wolf, previously told the Gazette there have been no issues with the service RITA provides.

Xenia residents and businesses will be receiving notices from RITA in the coming days, according to the release.

RITA will maintain an office inside the City of Xenia’s City Administration Building at 107 E. Main Street.