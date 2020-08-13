$3.7M federal grant will improve Beavercreek sewer system

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.7 million grant to the Greene County Board of Commissioners to construct new sanitary sewer infrastructure in an effort to protect local businesses from future severe weather damage.

The EDA grant will be matched with a $2.5 million in local investment, a spokesperson for the department said in a release.

Alluding to the local impact of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said the funds will be used to eliminate failure points in Beavercreek’s sewer system.

“The Board of Commissioners is thrilled to receive the $3.7 million EDA grant,” Huddleson said. “The improvements not only bolster the system for our customers but, they make the area more attractive for development by creating additional capacity. We appreciate our dedicated staff who worked hard to secure this funding and we are thankful to our state and federal partners who helped to bring this home. The tornadoes that came through completely disabled this part of our system, this grant makes it possible for us to weather future storms.”

Several sewer lift stations failed due to the tornadoes, according to Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

“The Trump Administration is committed to helping communities not only rebuild following natural disasters, but to come back stronger thanScot ever before,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The improved water infrastructure to be undertaken through this project will enhance the reliability of Greene County’s sewer system to protect businesses from damage caused by future natural disasters and advance the region’s economic competitiveness.”

Gartzke and Sen. Rob Portman said the new infrastructure will not only increase the county’s resilience to severe weather, but will also spur new private investment and economic development in the region.

“These funds will help ensure that the Greene County Board of Commissioners have the resources they need to provide new and modern sanitary sewer infrastructure for the local community,” Portman said. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”

According to the EDA, the project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_gctower00-1.jpg

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.