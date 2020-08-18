Following protocol key for CU amid first COVID case

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s COVID-19 protocols worked to perfection when a student displayed symptoms after showing up on campus late last week.

“An early arrival to campus, the student followed the Caring Well. Staying Well. protocols and immediately notified University Medical Services on Thursday when exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” President Dr. Thomas White said in a letter to the university community. “The student was promptly seen by a medical provider, tested, and moved into isolation while awaiting results. The university has a separate residence hall set aside this year to serve as an isolation location, as needed.”

As soon as the student reported symptoms, university officials acted swiftly.

“Under the careful direction of University Medical Services in collaboration with Greene County Public Health, contact tracing had already begun, and the students who may have been exposed are in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms,” White’s letter said. “We will do everything we can to support these individuals. We will also continue twice daily cleanings in all public areas, including residence halls.”

The university did not say how many students were or are in quarantine.

“Quarantine based on contact tracing is a fluid process with students being assigned or removed based on the 14-day requirement, testing results, etc.,” said Mark Weinstein, CU’s executive director of public relations. “We work closely with Greene County Public Health and err on the side of caution so that we can protect our campus community as we navigate this COVID season.”

Even though it was CU’s first and so far only positive case, Weinstein said officials will continue to make sure students are being smart and safe.

“We are reminding students regularly through email, texting, campus screens, and other types of alerts,” he said. “Even this morning in the first chapel of the year, our president reviewed the protocols and strongly urged students to report symptoms to University Medical Services, told them not to go to class, and stressed the importance of physical distancing to protect each other. For Cedarville, this flows out of a Philippians 2:3-4 mindset of humbly considering others as well as themselves.”

In his letter, Thomas said the early diagnosis “reinforces the importance of practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask.”

The student, whose name and hometown are not being released for privacy reasons, is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery, according to university officials. That student, and any others in quarantine, will not have their education process interrupted.

“Our faculty are prepared to teach classes in both an in-class and remote delivery model, providing maximum flexibility for our students who chose to stay home this semester and for those who may be sick or quarantined this semester and unable to attend class in person,” Weinstein said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

