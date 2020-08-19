Family asks well-wishes for 100th birthday

Family members of a local centenarian are requesting assistance in celebrating the birthday of Ernestine Knott. Knott will be 100 years old on Aug. 30.

Because of COVID-19, social distancing will be in place on her birthday. However, well-wishers who wish to participate can do so with a birthday card and perhaps a note of remembrance.

Cards and well-wishes may be sent to: Fox Run Senior Living, A-10, 7800 Dayton Springfield Road, Fairborn, Ohio 45324.

For those living locally and have the opportunity, the family has made arrangements with Fox Run to allow a drive-through from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 30. Well-wishers can stop by in their cars. Knott will be present under a tent near the driveway, maintaining the proper six-foot distance so visitors can exchange a few words.

The family asks that no gifts be sent or brought to the in-person event.

“This should be a memorable event for Ernestine, relatives and friends,” Knott’s family wrote in the official invitation. “Thank you in advance for celebrating Ernestine at 100 years of age.”