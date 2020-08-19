Hall of Honor going virtual

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation will be providing a new format to honor the Class of 2020 Hall of Honor inductees.

The foundation is in the process of producing a video to be posted online Aug. 29, the date the Hall of Honor was scheduled to take place. The inductees will also be recognized at the Hall of Honor celebration in 2021. A display plaque for each inductee will be installed in the entrance at Xenia High School. Inductees will receive a framed copy of the plaque, a crystal commemorative award, and proclamations from the mayor of City of Xenia, the Greene County Commissioners and state legislative bodies.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation’s online auction began Aug. 14, 2020, and will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund classroom grants. The auction can be accessed at: www.32auctions.com/XCSF.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation provides grants for classroom and teacher projects. Almost $25,000 was awarded for the 2020-2021 school year. Funded projects are geared towards enriching student learning. Some applications represent district-wide initiatives. All the grants for Xenia Community Schools’ students and teachers are beyond what regular school funding can provide.

This year’s group of awards includes funds for purchases of library books at the elementary and middle school and Chemistry Club supplies. High school chemistry students are trained to present and conduct experiments as part of an elementary school chemistry demonstration program. Additional projects include Muse Machine performances at Warner Middle School. A total of 21 projects were approved for funding.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is an Ohio non-profit 501(C) (3) corporation. Gifts made to the XCSF qualify as tax deductible charitable contributions. For information about the XCSF, visit xcsfoundation.com, Facebook (Xenia Community Schools Foundation), call the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-372-3591 and leave a message for Barbara Stafford or email staff@xcsfoundation.com.