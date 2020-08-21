County road projects underway

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Engineer’s Office has announced the following projects and closures.

Elm Tree Road in Sugarcreek Township will be closed at Social Row Road in Greene County and Lytle Ferry Road in Warren County for a water line project. The closure is scheduled for one day, on Monday, Aug. 24, weather and equipment permitting. Digg It Excavating, Inc., is the contractor and is responsible for the project and the detour.

John R. Jurgensen Co. will be milling and paving Fairground Road between Beaver Valley Road and the City of Xenia corporation limits beginning Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 28, weather and equipment permitting. The road will be under construction between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Emergency traffic and local traffic only will be maintained using flaggers. Travelers can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes. When traveling through the areas, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as there are unmarked no passing zones.