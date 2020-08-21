River trailblazer event a success

SPRING VALLEY — Participants in the 2020 Trailblazer Adventure of the Little Miami Watershed Network were asked to “do it yourself” this year.

And they did.

Organized by Athena Adventures and sponsored by Vectren/Centerpoint Energy, the event was a great success according to Hope Taft, network chair, and Jess Evans, project chair.

“As more and more people are using the outdoors for recreational purposes, this ‘choose your own adventure’ activity was a big hit,” they said in a release.

Participation increased more than five times from the 2019 event as couples and families searched the Little Miami River corridor around Spring Valley for designated spots marked by red tape where they learned about the Travertine Fen, the Concrete House in Spring Valley, the riparian way along the river, the Spring Valley Wildlife Reserve, the Stream Quality Monitoring process, an eagles’ nest in the trees above the river, and how to calculate river miles.

They walked, rode bikes, and paddled to find these special spots and had a great time learning about the Little Miami River and what makes it special, organizers said. People saw herons, kingfishers, swallows, damselflies and dragonflies, wildflowers, deer, and other wildlife.

One of the participants said, “We did see an eagle fly over us near Roxanna-New Burlington Road as we returned to the trail from Rivers Edge. Thank you for inspiring us to take this adventure.”

The Little Miami Watershed Network, in conjunction with B-W Greenway, is already starting to plan for the 2021 Trailblazer Adventure scheduled for late July that will explore the Little Miami River close to Yellow Springs.

The Little Miami Watershed Network is a component of the Greene County Community Foundation and is focused on facilitating communications, promoting stewardship, and building partnerships across the whole watershed. For more information visit www.littlemiamiwatershednetwork.org.