Cedarville fire department holding blood drdive

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville Fire Department will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 19 South St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “We Are All In This Together” face mask and the “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt. Donors will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact blood collections. CBC is operating with fewer business blood drives and limitations on community blood drives, while also facing higher summer usage. High school blood drives remain uncertain as schools re-open with a mixture of virtual and in-person class schedules.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now accepting donors who have tested positive by blood test for COVID-19 antibodies. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt.

Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.