Crash victim identified as WPAFB Airman

FAIRBORN — On Friday, the Greene County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a Fairborn motorcycle accident.

According to WDTN, the victim was identified as as 22-year-old Curtis Stout. Stout was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an Airman.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the corner of Zink Road and Eagle Highlands Drive, near Wright State University. No other vehicles are known to be involved with the accident.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Fairborn police are still investigating the accident.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

