Man identified in fatal crash in Xenia

XENIA — A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Bellbrook Avenue at the exit ramp to U.S. 35 left one person dead, Xenia police reported.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office identified the man as D’Aarron Milliner, 22, of Toledo.

Officers responded to the Aug. 21 crash at approximately 3:27 a.m. Both vehicles had a single occupant, Det. Matt Miller said in a release.

“Preliminary investigations show the at fault vehicle traveled left of center and struck the other vehicle head on,” Miller said. “The driver of the at fault vehicle was found deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation. There is no indication that alcohol was involved, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347- 1623.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.