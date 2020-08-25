GMH honored for stroke care

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

“Greene Memorial is committed to providing exceptional care to all of our patients, especially those needing stroke care,” said Rick Dodds, president of Greene Memorial Hospital. “When you’re having a stroke, getting care immediately is crucial. Our staff is focused on continuously advancing stroke care, so patients have local access to quality, high-level care when needed.”

Greene Memorial Hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. These measures include: improving stroke care by having consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines; treating patients with 85 percent or higher compliance to the American Heart Association’s standards of care for one calendar year; and demonstrating at least seven of out of 10 stroke quality measures, including reviewing and implementing proper stoke medications, educating patients about managing their health post-stroke, and helping patients schedule follow-up visits.