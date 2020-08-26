Fairborn fireworks to celebrate 70th anniversary

FAIRBORN — Fairborn will be shooting off fireworks from Community Park to celebrate Fairborn’s 70th anniversary at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the city is not permitting anyone inside Community Park to view the fireworks.

“There are numerous places near Community Park that make for great viewing and we are confident you can still enjoy the celebration in a safe environment,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

“We are aware of the many challenges not having a viewing area inside the park is going to create, and we are also aware of different feel that you might experience watching the fireworks,” the post continues. “However, our hope is that you will help us celebrate this great community we all get to enjoy, every single day.”

The city cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks celebration earlier this year.

To further accomodate those who may not be able to view the fireworks, whether because of distance from Community Park or staying home due to COVID-19, fireworks will be livestreamed on the City of Fairborn Facebook page.

Fairborn will celebrate its 70th anniversary with fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 5. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_party13.jpg Fairborn will celebrate its 70th anniversary with fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 5. File photo

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

