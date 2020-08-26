Harbor Freight coming to Xenia

XENIA — Harbor Freight is coming to Xenia later this year.

A company spokesman said the national chain will open its first Greene County store in West Park Square Saturday, Nov. 14.

“We’re excited to become part of the Xenia community,” Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications and content, said in an email. “We’ve been looking to open a location in Xenia for some time, but it is always a matter of finding the right location. This location has exactly what we look for — good visibility, easy access, and ample parking for our customer as well as the appropriate size for our stores.”

The Xenia location, the 43rd in Ohio, will be approximately 1,600 square feet, according to Hoffman.

“Our stores are designed to be smaller and easier to shop than the big box stores in our category, so our customers can easily find what they need,” he said.

Hoffman added that the new store will provide Greene County with “a more convenient way to find the quality tools they need at great values.” Presently, Miamisburg, (16 miles away), Dayton (17 miles) or Springfield (18 miles away) are the closest stores to Xenia, according to information provided from the company.

Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools across many categories: power and hand tools, generators and electrics, automotive, safety, lighting, and more.

“We’ve been in business for more than 40 years, and have made a reputation for quality tools at low prices, because we buy directly from the manufacturers and bypass distributors so that we can pass the savings on to our customers,” Hoffman said.

For more information on Harbor Freight Tools, visit www.harborfreight.com. The website includes the safety procedures in place to protect the health and well-being of customers and associates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

