Virtual USAF Marathon sold out

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Race slots for the Air Force Marathon virtual option have sold out.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Force officials had cancelled the 2020 Air Force Marathon, which would have been held Saturday, Sept. 19. However, organizers had already planned to add a virtual race option this year.

“Being an Air Force event, we initially created the virtual option so military members anywhere in the world had the opportunity to still be a part of the event if they could not be here in person,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director, in a statement. “Little did we know that our initial intention would have a whole new meaning behind it.”

The virtual race allows runners from all over the world to join in from afar. Participants will virtually complete the Air Force Marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot or Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series race.

Runners will be required to run their selected distance during the month of September, and are encouraged to upload their race results online.

“We were hopeful that we would get a good turnout but we never expected to sell out and sell out so quickly,” said Hough. “I think the appeal is that running in a virtual race allows runners to have the ability to run their event from wherever they are and have the flexibility to pick anytime to run it throughout the month.”

With the success of the number of participants in this year’s marathon, Hough said they may continue to offer virtual events in the future.

This year’s virtual race will have more than 11,600 runners participating from all 50 states and 32 countries.

Once athletes complete their selected race, participants will receive their 2020 bib, commemorative patch, official race shirt, and a finisher’s medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the HH-60G Pave Hawk. Challenge Series athletes will receive finisher’s medals for all three races selected in addition to a special Fly! Fight! Win! finisher’s medal and quarter zip pullover.

Along with the virtual race, there will also be a virtual Health and Fitness Expo. More information on the virtual expo is forthcoming.

For more information go the Air Force Marathon website at www.usafmarathon.com or follow the Air Force Marathon Facebook page for the latest updates.

While the in-person Air Force Marathon has been canceled, runners will still get to participate in the virtual race. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_afmara20185.jpg While the in-person Air Force Marathon has been canceled, runners will still get to participate in the virtual race. File photo