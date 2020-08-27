Sheriff’s Reports

Aug. 24
2:48 a.m. — Suspicious Person in the 3400 block of Province Street.
5:13 a.m. — Animal Complaint in the 3400 block of Faulkner Road.
8:17 a.m. — Sex Offender Registration & Notification (SORN) in the 200 block of West Routzong Drive.
8:53 a.m. — SORN in the 100 block of North Main Street.
8:58 a.m. — SORN in the 50 block of Diana Lane West.
11:03 a.m. — Crash – Hit Skip in the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
12:09 p.m. — Trespassing in the 4800 block of Old US 35 East.
12:35 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery in the 600 block of Alexandra Lane.
3:39 p.m. — Harassment in the 2700 block of Harbison Road.
3:42 p.m. — Child Endangering in the 500 block of West Richard Drive.
3:58 p.m. — Disturbance in the 5300 block of Clearcreek Trail.
5:12 p.m. — Crash – Assist Only in the 800 block of West Hyde Road.
6:16 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle in the 1200 block of Shorter Avenue.
6:50 p.m. — Criminal Damaging in the 1500 block of Richland Road.
7:08 p.m. — Criminal Damaging in the 3400 block of Province Street.
8:01 p.m. — SORN in the 200 block of West Routzong Drive.
8:11 p.m. — SORN in the 50 block of Diana Lane West.
8:13 p.m. — Alarm – Business/Bank in the 2100 block of Heller Drive.
9:43 p.m. — Sex Offense in the 1400 block of Parker Road.
10:11 p.m. — SORN in the 400 block of East Church Street.
10:57 p.m. — SORN in the 200 block of Kinsey Road.